Swiss National Bank Has $20.40 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Hyatt Hotels worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $871,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $601,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This represents a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $155.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.85 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

