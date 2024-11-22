Swiss National Bank Has $21.97 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Unum Group worth $21,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Unum Group by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,591.16. The trade was a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,032. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Unum Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of UNM opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $75.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

