Swiss National Bank Has $22.90 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,283,000 after acquiring an additional 75,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 566,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 407,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $97.52 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.60.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.