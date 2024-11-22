Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $24,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $367.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.16. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

