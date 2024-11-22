Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of TopBuild worth $25,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.44.

BLD opened at $361.14 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $291.98 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.37. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

