Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Floor & Decor worth $24,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $107.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

