Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $27,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CASY opened at $416.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.42 and its 200-day moving average is $371.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.56 and a 12 month high of $420.27.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. This represents a 24.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This represents a 15.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

