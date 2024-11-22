Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 629,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

