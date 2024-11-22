Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Clean Harbors worth $24,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.42 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,586 shares of company stock worth $4,351,841. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

