T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,456 shares of company stock worth $73,405,131. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $236.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $147.96 and a one year high of $242.43. The company has a market cap of $274.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.