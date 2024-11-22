The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Purchases $4,902,215.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,300. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $66.85 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 96,239 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 40.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 111,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,439 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.