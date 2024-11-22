The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,644,532,000 after acquiring an additional 120,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $261.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.62. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

