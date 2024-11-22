Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 141,433 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 3,150.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 174,307 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $96.53.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

