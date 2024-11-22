Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 709,813 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $9,812,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 121,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,461 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,244.56. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,425,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

