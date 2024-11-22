Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 531,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 79,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,297,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,632,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

