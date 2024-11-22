Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.85 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1,464.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 194,337 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $36,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,744. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.28.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

