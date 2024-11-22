Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Globant were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Globant by 529.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Globant by 430.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.06.

Globant Trading Up 3.1 %

GLOB stock opened at $222.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.69. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.