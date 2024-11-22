Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 19,816 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xylem were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Xylem by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

