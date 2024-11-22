Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Trading 4.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.99 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.71). Approximately 2,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.64).

The stock has a market cap of £57.30 million, a PE ratio of -226.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, insider Michael Ziff sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.64), for a total value of £19,890 ($25,040.92). 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Town Centre Securities PLC (the “Company”) is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

