Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.77.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $198.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

