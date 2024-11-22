Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Sells $2,725,438.47 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $2,725,438.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,499.92. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 8th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,714,605.05.
Upstart Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of UPST opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $86.07.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
