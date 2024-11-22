Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 118,643 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,820,000. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.