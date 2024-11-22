Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,883 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,117,000 after acquiring an additional 692,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,966,000 after acquiring an additional 498,359 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $245,803.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,274,278.22. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,885.41. This represents a 28.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,576. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $88.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

