Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $64.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -378.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.76%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $9,263,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

