Vest Financial LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 187.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %

AMZN opened at $198.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $215.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

