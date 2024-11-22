Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $198.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $215.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.26. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

