W Bryan Hill Sells 100,000 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $3,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $17,116,642.93. This represents a 17.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $1,716,884.74.

On Thursday, September 5th, W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $566,629.83.

On Tuesday, August 27th, W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,496.74.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $41.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 117.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

