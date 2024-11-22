Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Amendment and Restatement of Bylaws**

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) reported in a recent 8-K filing on November 15, 2024, that its Board of Directors has approved the amendment and restatement of the bylaws of the Fund. The updated bylaws, known as the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws, became effective on the same day as the report.

The Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws include provisions related to the offices of the Corporation, stockholders, annual meetings, special meetings, place of meetings, notice of meetings, nomination procedures for directors, manner of voting, resignation processes, emergency provisions, and governance requirements.

Among the amendments stated, the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws reiterate that the annual meeting of stockholders can be held at any place in or out of Maryland as determined by the Board of Directors. It also outlines the qualifications needed for individuals to be nominated and elected as directors, including experience in investment management, business, or law.

The bylaws also detail procedures for conducting meetings, maintaining quorum, voting, organization, compensation for directors, and appointment, removal, and resignation of officers, agents, and employees.

Furthermore, the amendments introduce emergency provisions allowing the Corporation to call meetings under challenging circumstances and specify mechanisms for conducting effective governance during emergencies.

The Board of Directors emphasized the critical role these bylaws play in regulating the Corporation’s operations, ensuring compliance, and maintaining efficient decision-making processes. The revisions align with the Fund’s ongoing efforts to enhance governance structures and adapt to varying operating conditions.

