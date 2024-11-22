Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Amendment and Restatement of BylawsOn November 15, 2024, Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: MHF) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting an impo

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s 8K filing here.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Stories