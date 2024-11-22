William Hoffman Sells 60,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $3,069,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,643,080.28. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $2,002,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,800,800.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00.
Inari Medical Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NARI opened at $49.80 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Trading of Inari Medical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Leerink Partnrs raised Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.
View Our Latest Report on NARI
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inari Medical
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.