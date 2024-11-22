William Hoffman Sells 60,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $3,069,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,643,080.28. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, October 29th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $2,002,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,800,800.00.

On Monday, September 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00.

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NARI opened at $49.80 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Inari Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Leerink Partnrs raised Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

View Our Latest Report on NARI

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.