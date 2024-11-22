Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Zeta Global Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zeta Global news, Director Imran Khan purchased 55,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,188. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

