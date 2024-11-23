10,333 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 431,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,145,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 394.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock worth $2,113,449,139. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average is $126.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

