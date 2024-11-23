19,415 Shares in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,390,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CATX opened at $3.47 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75.

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

