3,691 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

HALO opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,244.56. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,425,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.