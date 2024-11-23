42,068 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.0 %

WY stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.