7,112 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Embraer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,358,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after buying an additional 728,592 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 424.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 526,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after buying an additional 426,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Embraer by 76.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 308,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group cut Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Embraer Stock Up 0.5 %

Embraer stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Embraer

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.