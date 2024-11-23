7,973 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Repligen by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after purchasing an additional 425,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after acquiring an additional 237,884 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 26.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,363,000 after acquiring an additional 199,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 39.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 121,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $13,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -385.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

