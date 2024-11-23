9,790 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.62.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

