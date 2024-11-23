9,874 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $144.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

