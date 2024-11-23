Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 59,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 419.0% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 37,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $949,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,741 shares of company stock valued at $781,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

