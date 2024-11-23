Analysts Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price at $53.55

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.55.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $16,156,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of INTA stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.79 and a beta of 0.64.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
