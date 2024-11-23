Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 45.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,729,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Ares Management by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.36.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ARES opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 19,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $2,826,505.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,054.38. This represents a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,040 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.73, for a total value of $2,793,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,952,772.53. The trade was a 18.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,226,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.