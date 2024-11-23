Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff Sells 197,297 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 197,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $17,857,351.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,455.48. This trade represents a 96.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Astera Labs stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 445.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

