Atria Investments Inc Acquires 5,275 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

