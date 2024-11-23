Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Critical Contrast

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $51.58 million 2.23 -$24.45 million ($0.43) -5.47 CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A C$0.56 31.99

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

This table compares Augmedix and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA beats Augmedix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA provides e-health services worldwide. It operates through Ambulatory Information Systems, Hospital Information Systems, Consumer and Health Management Information Systems, and Pharmacy Information Systems segments. The Ambulatory Information Systems segment develops and sells practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; offers supplementary app, internet, and intranet solutions; and delivers solutions for medical facilities, such as medica; care centers and practice associations. The Hospital Information Systems segment develop and sells of clinical and administrative solutions for inpatient sector; provides software solutions for administration, planning and provision of care in outpatient and inpatient medical facilities; and healthcare services to acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, welfare institutions, multi-location hospital networks, healthcare regions, regional care organizations, medical laboratories, and radiologists. The Consumer and Health Management Information Systems segment provides software interfaces for data exchange, portals for retrieving data from the German outpatient healthcare market, medical decision support tools, medication and treatment databases for healthcare service providers, solutions for the insurance industry, and digital healthcare applications, patient portals, and mobile apps; and operates telematics infrastructure business, that offers secure links, as well as security solutions for service providers. The Pharmacy Information Systems segment develop and sell administrative and billing related software applications, including procuring and shipping, managing and controlling inventory, planning, performing, and monitoring retail activities for pharmacies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Koblenz, Germany.

