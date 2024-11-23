Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 390 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFF stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.