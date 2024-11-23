Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 635 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 362,339 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $8,202,000. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 51,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,763,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $328.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.43 and a 200-day moving average of $338.87.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

