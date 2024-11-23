Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,590 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

