Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 720 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $159.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $161.49. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.18.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

