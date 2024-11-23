Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 861 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of DKS opened at $210.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average is $210.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

